Uttarakhand Polls: Not Scared of Modi's ED & CBI, Says Congress' Rahul Gandhi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Rahul Gandhi of not sitting in Parliament and listening, the Congress leader retorted that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) do not scare him and questioned why he should listen to him.

"In an interview yesterday, Modi Ji said 'Rahul doesn't listen'. Yes, he is right. Rahul Gandhi does not listen to Narendra Modi. Did you understand what he meant?" Gandhi said during a public rally in Uttarakhand on Thursday, 10 February.