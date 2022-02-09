On the Eve of UP Polls, PM Modi Gives Media Interview, Slams SP for 'Parivarvad'
PM Modi unleashed a slew of attacks on the SP, the BJP's key rival in the upcoming elections in the state.
Speaking to ANI in an interview on the eve of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 9 February, said: “The BJP began winning after losing again and again.”
He also unleashed a slew of attacks on the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bharatiya Janata Party's key rival in the upcoming elections in the state.
“When we win, we try to connect to grassroots and leave no stone unturned in winning hearts. We look for hope even in loss. For us, polls are like open universities with opportunities for new recruitments and to polish ourselves.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Further, PM Modi alleged that parties like the Samajwadi Party were concerned with “parivarvad” (familialism).
"I received letter — I don't remember from who — that 45 people from SP hold some post. This dynasticism is threat to democracy," PM Modi to ANI.
In response to a question about the uneven playing ground and absence of a level-playing field in UP (Akhilesh and Jayant vs Modi and Yogi and the whole state machinery behind them), he said:
"We saw game of 'two boys' earlier too. They had such arrogance that they used the words 'Gujarat ke do gadhe'. UP taught them a lesson. Another time there were 'two boys' & a 'bua ji' with them. Still, it didn't work out for them..."
On Socialism
Stating that his a government's job is to "think about food for the poor, make houses and toilets for them, get them clean drinking water, make health facilities available to them, make roads, (and) to think about the small farmers," Modi further said:
"...And that is my priority. If somebody calls this socialism, I accept it. When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty. Can you see Lohia ji's, George Fernandes', Nitish Kumar's families? They're socialists."
On Rahul Gandhi
In response to Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s attack on his government for not issuing a clarification on issues like the India-China border dispute and rising unemployment in Parliament, PM Modi accused Rahul Gandhi of not sitting in the house and listening.
"I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken.”
“How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?” he added.
Referring to his remarks in the parliament on Jawaharlal Nehru he said: "I never commented on anyone’s parent or grandparent. I just said what a PM had said about the situation at that time...Besides people complain that I don't talk about Nehru enough. So I did."
Background
PM Modi’s remarks come a day before the state of Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to polls. Poling is slated to take place in seven phases in UP, with the results being declared on 10 March.
Earlier, on Wednesday evening, PM Modi had taken to Twitter to request his followers to watch his interview at 8 pm.
(With inputs from ANI.)
