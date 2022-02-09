'How Do I Respond to a Person Who Doesn't Listen?' PM Modi on Rahul's Criticism

Speaking to ANI in an interview on the eve of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 9 February, responded to Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s attack on his government for not issuing a clarification on issues like the India-China border dispute and rising unemployment in Parliament.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of not sitting in the house and listening, he said:

"I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken.”