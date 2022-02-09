'How Do I Respond to a Person Who Doesn't Listen?' PM Modi on Rahul's Criticism
"On some subjects, our External Affairs Ministry and Defence Ministry have given detailed answers," PM Modi said.
Speaking to ANI in an interview on the eve of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 9 February, responded to Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s attack on his government for not issuing a clarification on issues like the India-China border dispute and rising unemployment in Parliament.
Accusing Rahul Gandhi of not sitting in the house and listening, he said:
"I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken.”
“How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?”PM Narendra Modi to ANI
Referring to his remarks in the parliament on Jawaharlal Nehru, he said: "I never commented on anyone’s parent or grandparent. I just said what a PM had said about the situation at that time...Besides people complain that I don't talk about Nehru enough. So I did."
WHAT ELSE DID PM MODI SAY?
PM Modi also unleashed a slew of attacks on the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bharatiya Janata Party's key rival in the upcoming elections in the state.
Further, he spoke about the three contentious farm laws (since repealed), as well as made a remark in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident — in which four farmers were killed after being allegedly mowed down by a BJP minister's son — for the first time in four months.
BACKGROUND
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Prime Minister of not answering his questions on the China-Pakistan issue, and said that the BJP was afraid of the Congress.
"I brought up three issues. Firstly, India is being split into two – for the selected rich and crores of poor. Secondly, all institutions are being captured which puts India at risk. Thirdly, China and Pakistan are unified now and will prove to be dangerous to India. PM Modi didn't answer any of my questions."Rahul Gandhi
