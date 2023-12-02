Join Us On:
Election Results 2023 Date: Counting of Votes Tomorrow, for Mizoram on Monday

Mizoram Election Results 2023: The counting of votes will take place on Monday, 4 December.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Elections
2 min read
Election Results 2023 Date: Counting of Votes Tomorrow, for Mizoram on Monday
Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was conducted on 7 November 2023. It is important to note that around 80.66 percent of voters' turnout was seen in the state. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 females, took part in the elections. Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress had contested forty seats each. BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested 23 and 4 seats respectively. We have the important details for interested readers.

In the last assembly polls conducted in November 2018, Mizo National Front (MNF) won 26 seats, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) bagged 8, Congress won 5, and BJP bagged 1. The counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly election is now rescheduled to 4 December 2023. Earlier, it was supposed to take place on 3 December, along with the other states.

We have all the latest details about the Mizoram Election results 2023 that you must note if you want to watch the counting of votes. Read till the end to know the latest announcements and the live streaming updates.

Mizoram Election Results 2023: Date

The election results for Mizoram are scheduled to be announced on Monday, 4 December 2023. Earlier, the results were supposed to be declared on 3 December, but the date was postponed.

One should note that the election results for all the other states, such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh will be declared on Sunday, 3 December, as per the schedule.

Mizoram Election Results 2023: Time

The Mizoram Election results 2023 are expected to be announced after 8 am on Monday, 4 December. Interested people should keep a close eye on all the channels that will live stream the counting day.

Election Results 2023: Where To Watch Mizoram Live Streaming?

The election results 2023 for Mizoram can be witnessed live on the official website of the Election Commission of India - eci.gov.in. The results will be provided on the website in real-time.

All interested viewers should note that the important updates of the Mizoram Election Results 2023 will be available at The Quint. You can follow the live blog and keep a close eye on the official website for the election results on Monday.

The Quint will provide live coverage of the election results for all five states on the scheduled dates.

