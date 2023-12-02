Election Results 2023 Date: Counting of Votes Tomorrow, for Mizoram on Monday

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was conducted on 7 November 2023. It is important to note that around 80.66 percent of voters' turnout was seen in the state. A total of 174 candidates, including 18 females, took part in the elections. Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress had contested forty seats each. BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested 23 and 4 seats respectively. We have the important details for interested readers.

In the last assembly polls conducted in November 2018, Mizo National Front (MNF) won 26 seats, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) bagged 8, Congress won 5, and BJP bagged 1. The counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly election is now rescheduled to 4 December 2023. Earlier, it was supposed to take place on 3 December, along with the other states.