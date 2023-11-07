ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Mizoram Election 2023 Live Updates: Voting Begins for 40 Assembly Seats

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Voting Live Updates: Polling began at 7:00 AM on Tuesday.

The Quint
Updated
Mizoram Election
1 min read
Mizoram Election 2023 Live Updates: Voting Begins for 40 Assembly Seats
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Mizoram Election 2023 Live Updates: Voting for the Mizoram Assembly elections began at 7:00 AM on Tuesday, 7 November.

Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga said that he was unable to cast his vote as the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station malfunctioned.

"I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and vote after the morning meal," the CM told news agency ANI.

A total of 174 candidates are in the fray. While the Congress, Mizo National Front (MNF), and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have put up candidates from all 40 seats, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting from 23 constituencies.

Also Read

Mizoram Elections 2023: Will Ethnic Clashes in Manipur Be a Poll Issue?

Mizoram Elections 2023: Will Ethnic Clashes in Manipur Be a Poll Issue?
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
The fight for power in Mizoram has historically been between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress. However, this time around the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has emerged as a powerful challenger, making the election a three-cornered fight.

More than 8 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 1,276 polling stations in the state. The results will be declared on 3 December.

Apart from Mizoram, polling is being conducted for 20 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from elections and mizoram-election

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×