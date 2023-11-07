Mizoram Election 2023 Live Updates: Voting Begins for 40 Assembly Seats

Mizoram Election 2023 Live Updates: Voting for the Mizoram Assembly elections began at 7:00 AM on Tuesday, 7 November.

Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga said that he was unable to cast his vote as the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station malfunctioned.

"I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and vote after the morning meal," the CM told news agency ANI.

A total of 174 candidates are in the fray. While the Congress, Mizo National Front (MNF), and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have put up candidates from all 40 seats, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting from 23 constituencies.