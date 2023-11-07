Mizoram Election 2023 Live Updates: Voting Begins for 40 Assembly Seats

Mizoram Election 2023 Live Updates: Voting for the Mizoram Assembly elections began at 7:00 AM on Tuesday, 7 November.
Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga said that he was unable to cast his vote as the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station malfunctioned.
"I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and vote after the morning meal," the CM told news agency ANI.
A total of 174 candidates are in the fray. While the Congress, Mizo National Front (MNF), and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have put up candidates from all 40 seats, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting from 23 constituencies.
The fight for power in Mizoram has historically been between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress. However, this time around the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has emerged as a powerful challenger, making the election a three-cornered fight.
More than 8 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 1,276 polling stations in the state. The results will be declared on 3 December.
Apart from Mizoram, polling is being conducted for 20 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
