Mizoram Assembly Elections: ECI Postpones Counting Day to 4 December

The counting of votes cast in the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 will take place on Monday, 4 December, instead of Sunday, 3 December, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced.
"The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram," the ECI notification dated Friday, 1 December, read.
"No change has been made in any event of schedule of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Mizoram or some other state," the ECI said.
That means the counting of votes cast in the Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana Assembly elections will be carried out on Sunday, 3 December, in accordance with the Commission's initial schedule.
Mizoram went to the polls on 7 November and recorded a voter turnout of over 78.04 percent. Besides the Congress and BJP, regional parties such as the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) are in the fray.
What Did Exit Polls Predict for Mizoram?
The exit poll results of various organisations were released on Thursday, 30 December, for all five states including Mizoram.
Two out of three pollsters predicted that the MNF would have the advantage, though the results also suggested that the ZPM would not be far behind.
- 01/02
(Photo: The Quint)
- 02/02
(Photo: The Quint)
However, the India Today-Axis MyIndia exit poll forecast that ZPM would sweep the Mizoram Assembly elections with 28 to 35 seats come election day.
How accurate are these exit polls? Will the MNF retain power or will ZPM win big? Find out on The Quint this Monday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)