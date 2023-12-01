Election Results 2023 Date: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming To Know Winners

Election Result 2023 Date and Time: The last assembly elections of the year were conducted on different dates in November and concluded recently. The elections were held in five states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Now, the people are excited to know the winners of all these states. The results of the recently held assembly elections will officially be announced on Sunday, 3 December 2023. Single-phase voting was held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, while in Chhattisgarh the voting was held in two phases.

Prior to the election results 2023, the exit poll results of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram were declared by different media outlets on Thursday, 30 November 2023. The election results have a significant importance for all candidates because they will directly affect the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024.