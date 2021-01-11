Seagram’s Blenders Pride Wins Three International Awards

Seagram’s Blenders Pride, that comes from the house of Pernod Ricard India, has come out on top at three of the world’s most prestigious spirits competitions. Blenders Pride won the Gold Award at Monde Selection 2020, Gold Medal at The Fifty Best, and Bronze Medal at London Spirits Competition 2020.

Seagram’s has an illustrious tradition of over 150 years of blending the finest of whiskies and Blenders Pride perfectly captures this essence. It is a leader in the premium whiskey segment and boasts of uncompromised quality, finest ingredients, and exceptional taste. No wonder, it has managed to impress wine connoisseurs and juries across the world with its top-notch smoothness and quality.

Talking about the win, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “It is a moment of great pride for us to receive three internationally acclaimed awards for Seagram’s Blenders Pride at Monde Selection, The Fifty Best and London Spirits Competitions. At Pernod Ricard India, we have always been committed to offering the finest products, made with impeccable quality standards, and thereby delivering an unmatched taste & experience to our discerning consumers. Blenders Pride is not only the pride of India but also globally admired, once again emerging as the winner amongst several international whiskies.”

What The Awards Are About

If you are wondering what makes this triple victory for Blenders Pride so prestigious, read on to know more about the awards.

Monde Selection: Monde Selection distinguishes itself as one of the only quality institutes in the world to offer a global quality evaluation of spirits and liqueurs. A panel of independent experts take time to analyse each product individually on a set of up to 30 parameters that cover sensory, scientific and legal aspects of importance to consumers. Complemented by a scientific and legal approach, Monde Selection’s process goes far beyond regular tastings. The Spirits and Liqueurs jury takes time to share their knowledge and experience, analysing each product individually. The evaluation sessions take place during a period of four months every year.