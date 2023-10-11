Paytm’s In-store Payments Leadership: Innovating for Merchants

3. Paytm Soundbox

One of Paytm's standout products has been the Paytm Soundbox. This is a unique device that allows instant voice payment confirmation with Bluetooth connectivity and comes in 11 different languages. Taking its leadership in in-store payments, Paytm recently launched three new Soundbox devices. The Paytm Card Soundbox accepts mobile and card payments, providing audio and visual confirmations on an LCD screen. Paytm's Pocket Soundbox is a compact, powerful gadget with 5-day battery life, 4G connectivity and even an in-built torch. The Paytm Music Soundbox enables merchants to connect their phones via Bluetooth to listen to music or match commentary while managing payments and hearing payment notifications.