Sandesh to Soldiers - You Wrote, We Delivered, They Appreciated

In a tribute to the unwavering dedication of our armed forces, JK Paper and The Quint initiated the 'Sandesh to Soldiers' campaign on the auspicious occasion of India's Independence Day in 2023. This heartfelt initiative allowed citizens from across the globe to convey their gratitude to the brave soldiers safeguarding our nation.

The response was overwhelming, with over 1200 heartfelt messages pouring in from Indians worldwide. These expressions of appreciation, ranging from simple words of thanks to personal anecdotes, collectively formed a powerful testament to the unity and gratitude of our nation.

Taking this campaign a step further, The Quint and JK Paper transformed these digital messages into tangible tokens of appreciation. Why print them on paper, you ask? Because a letter, in its physical form, becomes a timeless keepsake, a piece of heartfelt gratitude that can be preserved, framed, and revisited.

The culmination of this initiative was the hand delivery of these printed letters to the soldiers of the Trishakti Corps in the forward areas of North Bengal, with our 75th Republic Day right around the corner. The joy and emotion on the faces of our brave heroes as they read these letters were truly heartening, creating a profound connection between the citizens and those who selflessly protect our borders.

To capture the emotional journey and share it with the world, we have put together a touching video showcasing the soldiers receiving and reading these letters. The video is a testament to the impact that simple words of appreciation can have on those who sacrifice so much for our nation.

As you watch this video, remember that each letter represents not just a message, but a piece of the collective gratitude of a nation. Join us in reliving the 'Sandesh to Soldiers' campaign, a beautiful collaboration between JK Paper and The Quint, as we bridge the gap between citizens and the courageous defenders of our freedom. Together, let's celebrate the spirit of unity and express our eternal gratitude to those who stand tall at the borders, ensuring our safety and freedom.