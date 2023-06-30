Bisleri's #CarryYourGame Campaign Focuses On Hydration To Drive Performance

Bisleri, the iconic brand known for its pure, safe drinking water, has recently unveiled a new digital campaign called Bisleri #CarryYourGame, which features award-winning athletes, such as Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh, Ashwini Ponappa, and Nishad Kumar. In this captivating campaign, Bisleri focuses on the Bisleri 500 ml pack as the ultimate hydration partner, shedding light on the increasing need for hydration in our daily lives.
The campaign showcases India's finest athletes, demonstrating how they carry their game forward, both on and off the field, through a high-octane and entertaining film. The campaign film urges individuals from all walks of life to prioritize hydration and stay energized in any situation, just as these athletes do in their real lives and on match days.
Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing at Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, expressed his thoughts on the campaign, stating, “Our new campaign Bisleri #CarryYourGame is one of the largest integrated marketing campaign with the aim of creating a strong connect between hydration and sport, underscoring the importance of water in peak human performance. Our association with India’s leading award-winning athletes aims to inspire the youth to stay hydrated and carry their best game forward in all aspects of life.”
Anuraag Khandelwal, the Chief Creative Officer at 82.5 Communications, shared his perspective on the campaign, saying, “This campaign is the perfect occasion for a need and a product to come together. Hydration during every sporting event and life, in general, is necessary. That’s where Bisleri comes in as a hydration partner in a sport that we play every day, every moment - the sport called life. This was an opportunity for us to explore hydration, collaborating with athletes who are at the top of their game. This is how the campaign idea #CarryYourGame was born. True champions always carry their game, on and off the field and there’s no better partner than Bisleri 500 to hydrate with. Bisleri communicates this in its own edgy, no-gyaan way.”
Neerav Tomar, the Managing Director of IOS Sports and Entertainment, said: “We are happy to be associated with a legendary brand like Bisleri that is taking a fresh approach through Olympic sports. I am confident this will help them to have a higher brand recall in an uncluttered space.”
To amplify the impact of the #CarryYourGame campaign, Bisleri plans to partner with leading marathons, athletic associations, cricket teams, and notable sporting events. Additionally, Bisleri had introduced limited-edition bottles as part of the #CarryYourGame campaign, featuring famous cricketers from Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals on each bottle.
The campaign has been promoted through various touchpoints, including engaging digital content, eye-catching Out-of-Home media, striking delivery truck branding, captivating radio contests, prominent presence on OTT platforms, in-stadium vending, and branding. These initiatives aim to provide consumers with an exciting and immersive experience while reinforcing the importance of hydration in achieving optimal performance.
As the campaign unfolds, Bisleri's #CarryYourGame will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression, encouraging individuals to embrace hydration, making it an essential part of their lives. Just like the athletes who carry their game to new heights, we, too, can metaphorically carry our game and achieve more when we stay hydrated and energized.
