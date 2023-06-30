Bisleri's #CarryYourGame Campaign Focuses On Hydration To Drive Performance

Bisleri, the iconic brand known for its pure, safe drinking water, has recently unveiled a new digital campaign called Bisleri #CarryYourGame, which features award-winning athletes, such as Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh, Ashwini Ponappa, and Nishad Kumar. In this captivating campaign, Bisleri focuses on the Bisleri 500 ml pack as the ultimate hydration partner, shedding light on the increasing need for hydration in our daily lives.

The campaign showcases India's finest athletes, demonstrating how they carry their game forward, both on and off the field, through a high-octane and entertaining film. The campaign film urges individuals from all walks of life to prioritize hydration and stay energized in any situation, just as these athletes do in their real lives and on match days.