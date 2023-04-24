Timeline: January to April, Wrestlers Protests Restart Three Months Later

Over three months after India's greatest and most successful wrestlers took a united stand against the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and made allegations of sexual and mental harassment, the wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, 23 April following the lack of any follow-up by the Sports Ministry.

The ministry's Oversight Committee was scheduled to have submitted their findings into the matter in February, but two months later, there has been no action taken by Anurag Thakur.

As the protests continue, with the case now reaching the Supreme Court, here's a timeline of everything that's transpired since January.