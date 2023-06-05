'Absolutely Wrong': Sakshi Malik Denies Reports of Withdrawing From Protest

Wrestler Sakshi Malik has denied distancing herself from the ongoing protests against the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) sidelined chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whilst claiming she will continue to fight till justice is served.

Earlier, reports of the ace grappler stepping aside from the ongoing remonstrations were circulated, as Malik has returned to her role as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Northern Railways. However, in a tweet, the Olympic medallist has debunked the claim, stating she will continue to demand justice, while serving her responsibility in the railways.