Union Minister Anurag Thakur Invites Protesting Wrestlers for Discussion

Wrestlers demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh during a protest march in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur took to Twitter on Wednesday, 7 June, to invite protesting wrestlers for a discussion on their demands.
"The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," Thakur said.
This comes days after a delegation of the wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence and demanded a strong chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment allegations against him.
The wrestlers had earlier threatened to throw their medals into the Ganga river, but momentarily halted their plans and gave a five-day ultimatum to the Centre to arrest the WFI chief.
Meanwhile, two FIRs have been filed against Brij Bhushan Singh so far, based on complaints of seven woman wrestlers. Some of the key allegations mentioned include demanding sexual favours, inappropriate touching, multiple instances of molestation — including groping, pulling up t-shirts, touching navel and buttock, sliding hands over breasts — and use of blackmail and intimidation tactics such as stalking to silence the players.
