Wrestlers vs WFI: Babita Phogat Joins Sports Ministry's Oversight Committee

''The Oversight Committee is also doing an enquiry into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and/intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses of the WFI, as levelled by prominent sportspersons," it added.

Babita is the sixth member of the Committee, being headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom.

"Babita Phogat now becomes the 6th member of the Oversight Committee, being headed by Khel Ratna Awardee MC Mary Kom, Chairperson, Athletes Commission, Khel Ratna Awardee Yogeshwar Dutt, executive council member, IOA , Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, member Mission Olympic Cell, Radhica Sreeman, Ex-Executive Director, TEAMS, Sports Authority of India, and Crd (Retd) Rajesh Rajagopalan, Ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme," the statement further said.

Earlier this month, the protest by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in the national capital had been called off after the wrestlers held a five-hour meeting with Sports Minister Thakur, who had promised them that the allegations would be investigated.