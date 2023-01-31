Wrestlers vs WFI: Babita Phogat Joins Sports Ministry's Oversight Committee

Babita is the sixth member of the Committee, being headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom.
(Photo: Twitter/BabitaPhogat)
Former Indian wrestler Babita Phogat and Vinesh Phogat's relative Babita Phogat has joined the Sports Ministry's Oversight Committee that is probing the allegations of sexual misconduct and financial irregularities against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top grapplers, earlier this month.
Apart from investigating the allegations, the Oversight Committee is also tasked with looking into the day-to-day administration of the WFI.
''The Oversight Committee is also doing an enquiry into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and/intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses of the WFI, as levelled by prominent sportspersons," it added.
"Babita Phogat now becomes the 6th member of the Oversight Committee, being headed by Khel Ratna Awardee MC Mary Kom, Chairperson, Athletes Commission, Khel Ratna Awardee Yogeshwar Dutt, executive council member, IOA , Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, member Mission Olympic Cell, Radhica Sreeman, Ex-Executive Director, TEAMS, Sports Authority of India, and Crd (Retd) Rajesh Rajagopalan, Ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme," the statement further said.
Earlier this month, the protest by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in the national capital had been called off after the wrestlers held a five-hour meeting with Sports Minister Thakur, who had promised them that the allegations would be investigated.
