Wrestlers Vinesh and Bajrang Scrap Foreign Training Amid Delay in Probe Report

After requesting to train in Kyrgyzstan and Poland earlier, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who led a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, have now refused to go, till the committee submits its report on wrestling federation and Singh is sacked, sources told IANS.

"They (Bajrang, Vinesh) are really upset with the way things have been handled so far. Now they are saying that they will not train till the committee submits its report and Brij Bhushan is sacked," sources added.