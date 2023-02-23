Wrestlers vs WFI: Oversight Committee Given 2 More Weeks to Submit Report

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were among the many wrestlers who protested against the WFI.
The Sports Ministry has given wrestling's Oversight Committee another two weeks to submit their findings and report following Indian wrestlers' complaints of sexual misconduct, financial irregularities against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
"The Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has extended the term of the Oversight Committee for Wrestling by two weeks for submission of the report pertaining to the complaint filed by a group of wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India," said a formal statement by the MYAS.
"The extension has been granted on request from the Oversight Committee," the statement added.
Following leading Indian wrestlers' protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs announced the formation of the MC Mary Kom-led five-member Oversight Committee that includes Olympic medallist grappler Yogeshwar Dutt, former India badminton player Trupti Murgunde, former CEO of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Capt Rajagopalan and former SAI Executive Director (Teams) Radhica Sreeman. Former wrestler Babita Phogat was later added to the committee.
