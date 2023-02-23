Wrestlers vs WFI: Oversight Committee Given 2 More Weeks to Submit Report

The Sports Ministry has given wrestling's Oversight Committee another two weeks to submit their findings and report following Indian wrestlers' complaints of sexual misconduct, financial irregularities against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"The Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has extended the term of the Oversight Committee for Wrestling by two weeks for submission of the report pertaining to the complaint filed by a group of wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India," said a formal statement by the MYAS.

"The extension has been granted on request from the Oversight Committee," the statement added.