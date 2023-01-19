In Photos: Wrestlers Observe ‘Maun Vrat’ on Day 2 of Protest Against WFI Chief

Indian wrestlers have accused the WFI president and coaches of sexually harassing female wrestlers.
(Photo: The Quint)
Top Indian wrestlers, who accused the WFI president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, of sexually harassing female grapplers, gathered in Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the second day of the protest.
Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are among the notable names in the protest.
The wrestlers are observing 'maun vrat' (silent protest) till 11:30am, following which they will talk to the press.
On Wednesday, 18 January, renowned Indian grapplers demanded the removal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from his position as the WFI President.
The wrestlers have confirmed that the protests will continue until Singh is removed and steps are taken against the perpetrators.
Having 'taken cognizance' of the protest, the Sports Ministry has asked WFI to furnish an explanation within the next 72 hours.
