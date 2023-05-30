'Will Immerse Medals in Ganga': Wrestlers To Escalate Protest Against WFI Chief

Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, who have been leading the protest against sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have announced that they will immerse their medals in the Ganga river at Haridwar on Tuesday, 30 May.

This comes two days after the wrestlers were allegedly manhandled and detained at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, during their march towards the new Parliament building.

Delhi Police filed an FIR against the protesting wrestlers on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, and others. The police also cleared the protest site.