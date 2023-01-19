Who's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP Accused of Sexually Harassing Wrestlers?

Some of India's most prominent wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia are protesting at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, calling out Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly harassing female wrestlers for several years.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a powerful man and presently the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. On his part, he has denied the allegations and said that he is "willing to be hanged" if these allegations are found true.

But how did he reach this position? And how are these allegations linked to his political career? We will look at some of these aspects in this piece.