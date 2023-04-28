Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case: 2 FIRs Filed Against WFI Chief, 1 Under POCSO

The nation’s top grapplers have been protesting against the sidelined WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, by sitting on a dharna in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since 23 April.

The registration of FIRs against Singh comes four days after the wrestlers moved the Supreme Court, calling for action to be taken against the WFI chief.

The apex court had called the allegations against Singh "serious" and said that they warrant the court's consideration.

"They are sitting in dharna. 7 women have complained and one is a minor. The FIRs have not been registered. The law of this court has been violated," Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the wrestlers, had told the court earlier.