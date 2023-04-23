Wrestlers Resume Protest, File Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Brij Bhushan

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat at News Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
After almost three months, several top Indian wrestlers resumed their protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday, 23 April, against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual misconduct.
Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik also confirmed that a complaint of sexual harassment has been filed against Singh at the Connaught Place police station in Delhi, but an FIR is yet to be registered.
Protesting wrestlers also expressed frustration that the findings of MC Mary Kom-led Oversight Committee's report has not been made public by the Sports Ministry.
"We want the report, which has recorded women wrestlers' statement, to be made public. It's a sensitive issue, one of the complainants is a minor girl," Malik said.
More details: A complaint has also been filed with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). Responding to it, DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice on 23 April to Delhi Police saying, "Several women including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the helm of Wrestling Federation of India."
"Instead of an FIR being filed in the matter, some of the complainants and their family members have started getting phone calls enquiring about the identities of the complainants from an IPS officer posted in the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS)," the notice issued by the DCW chief stated.
What's the matter?
In January this year, many renowned Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, had accused Singh and WFI coaches of sexually harassing female grapplers.
They sat at a dharna at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, while also reaching out to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for justice. After two meetings with wrestlers, Thakur had announced the formation of a new 'Oversight Committee' to look into complaints of wrestlers.
The formation of the Oversight Committee was announced by Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs on 24 January.
