'Rioting, Unlawful Assembly': Delhi Police Files FIR Against Agitating Wrestlers

The Delhi Police on Sunday, 28 May, filed an FIR against the protesting wrestlers, hours after the protesters were allegedly 'manhandled' and detained by the police.

The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections:

147: Rioting

149: Every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in the prosecution of common object

186: Obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions

188: Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant

332: Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty

353: Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty

And;

Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act: Mischief causing damage to public property