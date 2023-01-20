Wrestlers File Official Complaint Against WFI With IOA, List Out Four Demands

The protesting Indian wrestlers, who are currently sitting on a dharna in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, have sent official correspondence to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, PT Usha, in which they have listed four demands.

Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat shared the letter on her Instagram account, as the grapplers continue their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually, and mentally, harassing female players.