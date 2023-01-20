Wrestlers File Official Complaint Against WFI With IOA, List Out Four Demands

Top Indian wrestlers have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
(Photo: The Quint)
The protesting Indian wrestlers, who are currently sitting on a dharna in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, have sent official correspondence to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, PT Usha, in which they have listed four demands.
Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat shared the letter on her Instagram account, as the grapplers continue their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually, and mentally, harassing female players.
Wrestlers' official letter to IOA president, PT Usha.
In the letter signed by Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia, the wrestlers demanded the implementation of the following steps:
Appointment of a committee to investigate sexual harassment complaints.
Resignation of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Dissolution of WFI.
Appointment of a new committee to run WFI, in consultation with wrestlers.
Wrestlers have listed out four demands.