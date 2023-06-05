Protesting Wrestlers Meet Amit Shah, Demand Strong Chargesheet Against WFI Chief

Protesting wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence on Saturday, 3 June, to press forward with their demands for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment allegations against him

This comes days after the wrestlers threatened to throw their medals into the Ganga river and gave a five-day ultimatum to the Centre to arrest Singh.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with several coaches are said to have attended the meeting, which lasted for around two hours and ended after midnight.

"We had a meeting with the Home Minister. I can’t comment further," Bajrang was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

During the meeting, the status of the probe into the charges against Singh was the main issue discussed. The wrestlers also pressed for a strong chargesheet to be filed at the earliest, according to The Indian Express.