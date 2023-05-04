'Drunk Delhi Police Officers Pushed and Abused Me', Alleges Vinesh Phogat

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia alleged on Wednesday night that two of the protesting grapples was beaten up and injured by a Delhi Police officer at the Jantar Mantar where a late-night scuffle broke out between the police and wrestlers.

Talking to reporters, he said Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were abused and pushed by male cops.

"Look at them, they are drunk," Bajrang said as he pointed at a police officer who was surrounded by the protesters. The wrestlers in fact demanded that the official be tested for alcohol consumption at the site itself.