World Wrestling Body Condemns Wrestlers' Detention, Threaten Suspension of WFI

Even as India's wrestling legends continue their protest against sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestling's international body, United World Wrestling (UWW) has released a statement condemning 'the treatment and detention of the wrestlers'.

The statement comes just days after Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, among other wrestlers, were detained from Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday while they were trying to start a peaceful march towards the new Parliament House.

UWW, in it's statement on Tuesday further stated that 'it expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.'