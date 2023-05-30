World Wrestling Body Condemns Wrestlers' Detention, Threaten Suspension of WFI

Haridwar: Protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat at Har ki Pauri ghat, in Haridwar, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
(Photo: PTI)
Even as India's wrestling legends continue their protest against sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestling's international body, United World Wrestling (UWW) has released a statement condemning 'the treatment and detention of the wrestlers'.
The statement comes just days after Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, among other wrestlers, were detained from Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday while they were trying to start a peaceful march towards the new Parliament House.
UWW, in it's statement on Tuesday further stated that 'it expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.'
The sports body will be holding a meeting with the protesting wrestlers soon to 'inquire about their condition and safety', it said.
The release also warned of consequences to the WFI if new elections are not held soon. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had constituted a three-member committee on 27 April and given them a 45-day deadline to hold elections to appoint a new working body of the WFI.
The UWW warned that if they should fail to meet the deadline, it 'may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year'.
India's top wrestlers reached Haridwar on Tuesday to immerse their medals in the Ganga rival as a show of protest against the lack of action taken against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who seven women, including a minor, have lodged FIRs against for sexual harassment.
The protesting wrestlers though were stopped from immersing their medals by the Bhartiya Kisan Union chief and Balian Khap head Naresh Tikait.
Tikait, along with the wrestlers, have now given five days to the government to sort out their demands, failing which wrestlers will go ahead with their decision to submerge their medals in the Ganga.
