Chhattisgarh Election Results LIVE Updates: BJP Registers Biggest-Ever Victory

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP Stabilises Lead, Congress Crawls
(Photo: The Quint)
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh, where it has had three terms since the state's formation in 2000, with the party winning in 54 of the 90 seats.
The Congress, meanwhile, came a distant second and won in 35 seats. Bhupesh Baghel, the incumbent CM, tendered his resignation late on Sunday, 3 December.
Follow LIVE updates of election results for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.
BJP workers celebrate party's lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during counting of votes for elections to the Legislative Assemblies of the states, in Jagdalpur, on Sunday, 3 December.
BJP workers and supporters celebrate the party's lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh during counting of votes, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.
Congress supporters outside the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi during counting of votes of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.
Police personnel stand guard outside a counting centre during counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, at Jagdalpur in Bastar district, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.
BJP workers and supporters celebrate the partys lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during counting of votes, in Varanasi.
The Quint was LIVE with journalist Faye D'Souza.
CM Bhupesh Baghel conceded defeat in Chhattisgarh after the BJP won in at least 54 seats.
Former CM Raman Singh won from Rajnandgaon.
Incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel has won from Patan.
Incumbent Deputy CM TS Singh Deo lost from Ambikapur by just 94 votes.
The incumbent Congress came to power in 2018 after being in the Opposition for 15 years.
Experts opine that the BJP regained a part of its lost strength in Chhattisgarh with its communal rhetoric. Ambikapur, Kota, Raigarh, Saja, and Patan are among the most important seats in the state.
The Mahadev betting app was among 22 apps and websites banned by the Centre on Sunday, 5 November, following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into their legality.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's alleged involvement in the Mahadev app case has become a talking point in these polls.
"The alleged informant, Shubham Soni – who is a key accused in the Mahadev app case – purportedly made a video from Dubai in which he levelled allegations against Baghel, which include money laundering and the use of illegal funds to finance his election campaign." Read The Quint's explainer on the Mahadev Betting App Row here.
The Congress party is predicted to take a lead in Chhattisgarh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party being a close second.
According to exit polls data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, Republic's P-Marq and Matrize, and News24-Today's Chanakya, the seat projections for Chhattisgarh are as shown below:
There are 10 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 34 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).
The winning party needs at least 46 seats to form a majority government in the state.
Chhattisgarh's total number of voters is 2,03,60,580. These include 1,01,20,380 males, 1,02,39,410 females, and 790 transgender persons.
The elections were held across 24,109 polling booths.
The tenure of the current government ends on 3 January 2024.
Ahead of the elections in the state, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Chhattisgarh Election Watch (CEW) analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 223 candidates contesting in the Phase I of the 2023 state Assembly elections
Candidates with Criminal Cases: Out of the 223 candidates analysed, 26 candidates (12 percent) have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 16 candidates (7 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
Did you know that in the first three elections of the state, from 2003 to 2013, Chhattisgarh's final vote tally looked almost similar to each other?
Remember that Chhattisgarh was formed in 2000, after the division from Madhya Pradesh. Hence, the first state Assembly elections were held in the state only in 2003.
Counting of votes will begin at 8:00 am on Sunday, 3 December, for all the 90 Assembly seats across Chhattisgarh.
Ahead of counting of votes in Chhattisgarh, BJP leader & former CM Raman Singh tells news agency ANI, "BJP will make government with clear majority in the state. We will 42-55 seats in the state."
Ahead of the poll verdict, BJP's candidate from Kondagaon, Lata Usendi told the media, "BJP is confident that we will win both seats of Kondagaon. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the results. We are very confident that public and their blessings are with us. Public is tired of the current Congress government."
Ahead of the poll verdict, Bhilai Congress candidate Devendra Singh Yadav offers prayers at a temple.
CVoter predicted a 43.4 percent vote share for Congress in Chhattisgarh.
Republic's P-Marq and Matrize gave an edge to Congress in the seat share with 44-52 seats, and predicted 34-42 seats for the BJP.
Ahead of the poll verdict, strong room in Surguja unlocked in the presence of counting officials.
Congress leader Tamradhwaj Sahu, ahead of the results, says "We will cross 75 seats and make government in the state."
At 8 AM, the counting of votes for the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Assembly has begun.
As counting of votes begins, CM Bhupesh Baghel took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish all the candidates luck.
"The results will be better than our hopes and expectations. We are retaining power in both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. We will reclaim power in Madhya Pradesh and claim power in Telangana," says Congress leader Pawan Khera.
As voting begins, early trends show a neck and neck fight between the Congress and the BJP.
Incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel is leading in his constituency, Patan, early trends are showing.
BJP leader and former CM Raman Singh leads in his constituency of Rajnandgaon.
Congress leader and Deputy CM TS Singh Deo is leading in Ambikapur in early trends.
Early trends show BJP leader Narayan Chandel is leading in Janjgir Champa.
Early trends show that Congress has reached the halfway mark in Chhattisgarh at 46 votes, as counting of votes continues.
As counting of votes continues, as of 9 AM, both CM Bhupesh Baghel and former CM Raman Singh are trailing in their seats.
As tables turn, BJP reaches the halfway mark in early trends in Chhattisgarh.
In early trends, Congress leader Mohammad Akbar leads in Kawardha.
From incumbent chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM Raman Singh to heavyweights like TS Singh Deo and Arun Sao, the fate of many big names in Chhattisgarh is being decided in this state's Assembly elections.
So, which of Chhattisgarh's big netas are leading and which of them are trailing. See The Quint's interactive for results of all the key constituencies in Chhattisgarh.
In Raipur, Congress workers have gathered outside the party office and are celebrating in full fervour as voting continues.
As voting continues, check out The Quint's interactive map that shows you which party is leading/winning in which constituency of Chhattisgarh.
As voting continues, BJP's Arun Sao is leading in Lormi.
Trends showing that Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel is leading in Patan again.
A month back, if you asked anyone in Chhattisgarh about the results of the 2023 Assembly elections, the simple reply would have been that it would be a cakewalk for the Congress party.
But as a tough fight ensues between the BJP and Congress on counting continues, the BJP seems to be giving the Congress a run for every vote. The reasons were clearly missed by most political pundits watching the Chhattisgarh polls.
Follow The Quint's LIVE interactive to see which key leaders are leading and trailing from their constituencies.
Chhattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao says, "The people of Chhattisgarh are going to give their blessings to the BJP. After going all around the state, we formed a belief, and on that basis, I can say that the BJP is going to form its government with a complete majority."
Will Mahadev, named after Shiva the Destroyer, do the trick for the BJP in a state where there is not much of an appeal for its usual Rama, named for Vishnu the Preserver?
As of 11 AM, Congress leader TS Singh Deo is trailing in his seat in Ambikapur.
"BJP will form government in Chhattisgarh. The people of Chhattisgarh have realised that the Congress government is corrupt and they have cheated the people. BJP will form the government with a clear majority," Bihar BJP MLA and Chhattisgarh BJP Co-in charge, Nitin Nabin, tells the media.
"Today is an unprecedented day for Chhattisgarh. I have been saying that BJP's majority is hidden in the exit polls itself, which turned out to be true. We are on the way of forming government in all three states," former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh tells the media.
As counting continues, former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh is leading from Rajnandgaon.
Congress ruined Chhattisgarh in last 5 years, people will bless the BJP, saffron party leader Arun Sao tells the media.
"People know that their (Congress') guarantees are fake, they know that Bhupesh Baghel didn't fulfill his promises, and that's why they believe in PM Modi's guarantees," former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh tells the media, as counting of votes continues.
The BJP has crossed the halfway mark, according to the Election Commission of India. The incumbent Congress is trailing in the state.
After the fifth round of counting, incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel is back in the lead in Patan.
Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate TS Singh Deo trailing in Ambikapur after the fourth round of counting.
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla tells the media, "It clearly means that it is Modi's magic and people have accepted Modi's guarantee and rejected the fake guarantee of Congress."
BJP's Chhattisgarh election in-charges Om Mathur and Mansukh Mandaviya will depart from Delhi for Raipur on Sunday afternoon, reports ANI.
Former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh is leading in Rajnandgaon after multiple rounds of counting.
BJP workers celebrate at the party headquarters in Delhi as the party leads in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan elections, news agency ANI reports.
Chhattisgarh BJP President Arun Sao tells the media, "The misgovernance of Congress is about to end. The lotus will bloom. Chhattisgarh will move forward on the path of development. Chhattisgarh will get the guarantee of PM Modi. The trends will be converted into reality and we will get more seats than the trends. Those who have looted the state will not be spared. The (CM) will be decided by the MLAs and the central leadership of the party. Very soon we will form the government in the state."
As BJP leads in the state, who will be the next CM? Could former CM Raman Singh return to power?
BJP leader and union minister Piyush Goyal tells the media, "We were written off in Chhattisgarh but we registered a fabulous victory there."
"Narendra Modi's guarantee is about development. The trust people placed in his guarantee - as BJP workers we are thankful to them. BJP workers had clearly said that "Modi magic" will yield results and today's results are a symbol of that. The kind of indecent remarks that the Gandhi family made on Narendra Modi, the kind of taunts the Opposition leaders hurled at him proved costly for the Gandhi family," Union Minister Smriti Irani tells the media.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur tells the media, "The country has faith in PM Modi. All states have shown that only one guarantee works and that is Modi's guarantee. People want a double-engine government. Congress' guarantees have failed. People have rejected the Congress governments. Now those who want to go abroad for vacation can go. People have shown Congress that if you do caste-based politics, there is only one answer. People want good governance, development and double-engine government of PM Modi."
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tells the media, "The people of the country have shown their mood through these elections. We got good success in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. People have supported our schemes. I thank PM Modi, party President JP Nadda, party workers, and people of these states. Now development will happen at a faster pace here because a double-engine government will be formed."
Uttar Pradesh: BJP workers celebrate at the party office as the saffron party leads in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.
BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh tells the media, "In Chhattisgarh, no one believed that the BJP would form the government there. But things changed when we used the PM Modi 'Guarantee' word."
"Chhattisgarh people realised they committed a mistake by electing Congress," says BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal.
BJP leaders Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Anil Baluni reach the party headquarters in Delhi as BJP leads in three states.
"Victory in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh a signal that BJP will get a record victory in 2024 elections," says Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel is leading with about 64,522 votes and 10,000 vote margin. He is ahead of his nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel, who has so far won 53,526 votes.
Union Home Minister wrote on X, "The tribal, poor and farmer sisters and brothers of Chhattisgarh have expressed their faith in the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and blessed the BJP with a huge majority. I express my gratitude to the people of Chhattisgarh for this huge victory. Congratulations to all our workers of @BJP4CGState , National President Shri @JPNadda ji and State President Shri @ArunSao3 ji for this victory."
The BJP has won 19 seats and is leading in 35, while the Congress has won 14 seats and is leading in 22.
Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate TS Singh Deo trailing in Ambikapur after 11th round of counting.
Incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel is leading in Patan seat by over 19,000 votes.
Vishnu Sai Deo, who is the BJP's former state chief and a former union minister, won from Kunkuri constituency. He won by a margin of over 25,500 votes. He wrote on X, "I will always be indebted to my godlike people of Kunkuri for the historic victory of BJP in Kunkuri. Thank you for your immense love and blessings. Together we will write a new story of development with good governance in Kunkuri."
Chhattisgarh BJP president Arun Sao won Lormi constituency with over 75,000 votes.
The BJP is celebrating at its party headquarters in Delhi after registering major success in the assembly elections held in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda are attending the event.
Former CM Raman Singh won from the Rajnandgaon constituency with 1,02,499 votes. The veteran beat Congress' Girish Dewangan with a margin of over 45,000 votes.
Leader of Opposition in the state Naryan Chandel lost from Janjgir-Champa constituency.
Incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel won from Patan constituency with over 95,000 votes. He defeated his nephew Vijay Baghel.
Congress leader Mohammad Akbar, who was contesting from Kawardha constituency, lost to BJP's Vijay Sharma by over 35,000 votes. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Akbar, who is popularly known as Akbar Bhai, registered a victory against Ashok Sahu of the BJP.
"This government pretended to be well-wishers of the farmers and stole credit of the works done by the centre. We went to the people with these facts and they believed us. We also saw that faith during the 'Parivartan Yatra'... We knew that if we go to the people with real issues, they will trust us... ," BJP state in-charge Nitin Nabin told the media.
Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate TS Singh Deo lost in Ambikapur to BJP's Rajesh Agarwal by just 94 votes.