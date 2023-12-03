Chhattisgarh Election Results LIVE Updates: BJP Registers Biggest-Ever Victory

The Mahadev betting app was among 22 apps and websites banned by the Centre on Sunday, 5 November, following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into their legality.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's alleged involvement in the Mahadev app case has become a talking point in these polls.

"The alleged informant, Shubham Soni – who is a key accused in the Mahadev app case – purportedly made a video from Dubai in which he levelled allegations against Baghel, which include money laundering and the use of illegal funds to finance his election campaign." Read The Quint's explainer on the Mahadev Betting App Row here.