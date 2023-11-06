Chhattisgarh: Can Anti-Corruption Rhetoric Be BJP’s Brahmastra in Face Off?

Can Mahadev, named after Shiva the Destroyer, do the trick for the BJP in a state where there is not much of an appeal for its usual Rama, named for Vishnu the Preserver?

We can certainly invoke such rich Hindu symbolism for Chhattisgarh strangely enough in a state where the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) usual northern appeal based on Hindutva does not cut much ice despite its ancient links to the epic Ramayana.

Assembly elections this month in Chhattisgarh come with a flavour distinct from anywhere else in India. Socio-economic issues are the real deal. It is not surprising that the Enforcement Directorate's pursuit of the alleged betting app Mahadev is being linked by the BJP to incumbent Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a payoff scandal.