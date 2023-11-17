Chhattisgarh Elections Phase 2: Why These 5 Seats Will Be Closely Watched

While the Congress remained the target of opposition leaders over alleged scams and corruption, including the recent alleged PSC recruitment scam and the Mahadev betting app scam – which became a major part of the BJP’s poll campaign in the state – the BJP encountered challenges from the Baghel government’s public-oriented narrative and policies in the last five years.

In addition, the BJP focussed on the religious conversion issue, as well as fueling debates and discussions to counter the Congress’ hyper-regionalism – 'Chhattisgarhiyavad' – with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at its helm.