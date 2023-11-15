Chhattisgarh Election: Baghel's Sub-nationalism Enough to Stop BJP's Recovery?

A fortnight back, if you asked anyone in Chhattisgarh about the results of the 2023 Assembly election, the simple reply would have been that it would be a cakewalk for the Congress party.

Some may have even gone a step ahead and predicted up to 65 seats (out of 90) for the grand old party and up to 24 seats for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

But two weeks is a long time in politics.

The BJP now seems to be giving the Congress a run for every vote. The reasons were clearly missed by most political pundits watching the Chhattisgarh polls.