Chhattisgarh: ADR Data Says 25% of BJP Candidates Analysed Have Criminal History

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Chhattisgarh Election Watch (CEW) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 223 candidates, who are contesting in the Assembly Elections Phase I.

Candidates with Criminal Cases: Out of the 223 candidates analysed, 26 (12 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 16 (7 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Party-wise Candidates with Criminal Cases:

BJP: 5 (25 percent) out of 20 candidates analysed

Congress: 2 (10 percent) out of 20 candidates analysed

Janta Congress Chhattisgarh: 3 (20 percent) out of 15 candidates analysed

AAP: 4 (40 percent) out of 10 candidates analysed

Party-wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases

BJP: 4 (20 percent) out of 20 candidates analysed

Janta Congress Chhattisgarh: 2 (13 percent) out of 15 candidates analysed

AAP: 1 (10 percent) out of 10 candidates analysed

Red Alert Constituencies: 5(25 percent) out of 20 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.