Chhattisgarh: ADR Data Says 25% of BJP Candidates Analysed Have Criminal History

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Chhattisgarh Election Watch (CEW) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 223 candidates, who are contesting in the Assembly Elections Phase I.
Candidates with Criminal Cases: Out of the 223 candidates analysed, 26 (12 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 16 (7 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
BJP: 5 (25 percent) out of 20 candidates analysed
Congress: 2 (10 percent) out of 20 candidates analysed
Janta Congress Chhattisgarh: 3 (20 percent) out of 15 candidates analysed
AAP: 4 (40 percent) out of 10 candidates analysed
BJP: 4 (20 percent) out of 20 candidates analysed
Janta Congress Chhattisgarh: 2 (13 percent) out of 15 candidates analysed
AAP: 1 (10 percent) out of 10 candidates analysed
Red Alert Constituencies: 5(25 percent) out of 20 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.
A total of 112 Bills were tabled in the fifth Chhattisgarh Assembly, and 110 (98 percent) were passed, according to RTI-driven analyses by the ADR and the CEW.
One Bill was withdrawn and the house did not allow the introduction of one Bill.
Chhattisgarh goes to the polls in two phases on 7 and 17 November 2023, and the results will be declared on 3 December.
With respect to the content of the questions asked in the State Assembly, the highest number of questions were related to Education (1780), Panchayat and Rural Development (1280), and Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection (963).
The lowest were related to Forest and Climate Change (582), Planning Economic and Statistics (727), and Public Works (764).
The party-wise break up of questions asked is given below.
Additionally,
81 MLAs asked a total of 15962 questions.
The details of top 5 MLAs who have asked the highest number of questions are given below.
Also given below is the analysis of the attendance of MLAs in the Chhattisgarh Assembly.
In total, there were 116 sittings. The party-wise break up (average attendance) is as follows:
BSP (2 MLAs): 111 sittings
BJP (15 MLAs): 89 sittings
JCC [Janta Congress Chhattisgarh] (5 MLAs): 85 sittings
Congress (78 MLAs): 78 sittings
The details of MLAs with highest attendance are given below:
Additionally, given below is the share of wealth among contesting candidates.
|Value of assets (Rs.)
|Number of candidates
|Percentage of Candidates
|5 crores and above
|11
|5%
|2 crores to 5 crores
|18
|8%
|50 lakhs to 2 crores
|38
|17%
|10 lakhs to 50 lakhs
|50
|22%
|less than 10 lakhs
|106
|48%
