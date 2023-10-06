Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Summons Shraddha & Others; Ranbir Seeks Time

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 6 October 2023 in a case involving a gaming app, as per a report by NDTV.

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan have reportedly also been asked to appear before the central agency. They are set to be questioned over the Mahadev app that allegedly provides a platform for illegal betting