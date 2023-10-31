ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: What Do the Result of Past 4 Assembly Polls Say

Here’s a look back at the interesting insights from past results of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Did you know that in the first three elections of the state, i.e. from 2003 to 2013, Chhattisgarh's final party tally looked almost exactly similar to each other? Read the below story and understand how.

How Chhattisgarh Assembly Looked From 1998 to 2018

In the interactive below, click on a particular year to view what the Assembly looked like post the Chhattisgarh election in that year.

And tap on the seats to view each party's tally in that particular election.

Remember that Chhattisgarh was formed in the 2000 after division from Madhya Pradesh. The first state Assembly elections here were held only in 2003.

(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)

Which Party Held the Edge in Which Election

Here's an interactive graph that takes a closer look at how the biggest parties in Chhattisgarh fared in comparison to each other over the years.

(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)

As you can see in the above infographic, from 2013 to 2013, the tallies of BJP, Congress and Others showed almost similar figures. It was only in 2018 that this trend was broken with Congress gaining a significant majority.

Change in Vote Share % of Chhattiagarh Assembly

Check out how the vote share percentages of the BJP, Congress, and Others have changed in Chhattisgarh Assembly elections over the years.

(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)

As you can see in the interactive, Congress' vote share has consistently increased in each passing election, but it finally surpassed BJP's vote share in 2018 when it formed its government.

(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)

But How Have These Parties Fared in Lok Sabha Election Results in Chhattisgarh?

Here's how Lok Sabha election results in Chhattisgarh have been in the past two decades.

(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)

The BJP has clearly dominated in General Elections in Chhattisgarh, no matter who is at the helm in the state Assembly.

Congress' best seat-tally came in 2019 when it won two seats out of Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats.

Topics:  Politics   Chhattisgarh 

