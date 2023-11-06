Centre's Ban, Allegations Against Bhupesh Baghel: What's the Mahadev App Row?

Following the ED's allegations, and the release of Soni's video by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) media convener Sidharth Nath Singh at a press conference, Baghel publicly refuted the charges.

"It is no mystery why and how this video has come and it is also not difficult to understand that such a statement was issued at the time of elections only to benefit the BJP," the Chhattisgarh CM said.

"Everyone also understands that this is being done by weaponising the ED. In fact, the BJP is now contesting elections with the help of ED and is using ED to defame me," he asserted.

The chief minister further said that he has never met Soni and doesn't even know who he is. However, he added that he can't say whether he was part of any gathering or function.

In the video, Soni purportedly claimed that he was the owner of the Mahadev app and had founded it in 2021.