Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: See LIVE Constituency-Wise Map

How Many Seats are the Major Parties Contesting in Chhattisgarh?
A total of 1,181 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 90-member state Assembly of Chhattisgarh in this year's elections.
The ruling Congress led by CM Bhupesh Baghel has fielded its candidates in all 90 Assembly seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, is contesting in all 90 constituencies
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), in alliance with Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GGP), have put down candidates in 90 seats.
Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) have fielded candidates in 77 constituencies.
Aam Aadmi Party has fielded candidates in 71 constituencies.
As per the ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms) Report, which analysed 1,178 candidates out of 1,181 candidates, there are 155 female candidates. The outgoing assembly of Chhattisgarh has the highest proportion of female MLAs in the country at 14.44 per cent.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023
Chhattisgarh witnesses a bipolar electoral battle. The main fight in Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 is between the incumbent Congress, led by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Smaller parties like Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GGP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also have some presence in a few seats.
Since Chhattisgarh was carved out from Madhya Pradesh and became a separate state in 2000, the state has seen only three chief ministers. Congress, led by the late Ajit Jogi, formed the first government in 2000. Chhattisgarh's first election as a newly-formed was held in 2003, in which BJP emerged as the winner. The saffron party-led by Raman Singh won the following Assembly elections in 2008 and 2013.
The BJP's 15-year rule finally came to an end in 2018 Assembly elections when it could only manage to win 15 seats and Congress' win in 68 seats helped it return to power in Chhattisgarh. Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister.
In the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly election, the Congress faces a stiff challenge from the BJP as the saffron party is keen on returning to power in the state. The BJP has fielded three MPs including a Union Minister.
While the BJP didn't declare a chief ministerial candidate, Congress is banking on the face of incumbent Bhupesh Baghel.
Around 32% of Chhattisgarh's population are Scheduled Tribes and the state has around 29 of its 90 seats reserved for them. Therefore, tribal votes play a key role in the outcome of the elections here. There are 10 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes too.
Farmers and their issues also play key role in this mainly agrarian state. Unemployment and rural economy are other prominent issues.
The BJP's election campaign targeted the Bhupesh Baghel-government over the Mahadev App row and alleged corruption. The Congress is counting on the five-year tenure of its state government to gain another victory.
