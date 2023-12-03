Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: Track How the Big Netas Are Performing

BJP heavyweight Raman Singh, the current national vice president of the BJP has dominated the electoral scenario in Chhattisgarh for over two decades. He has served as the second and longest serving Chief Minister of the state for 15 years from 2003 to 2018. He is vying for the Rajnandgaon constituency, which he has represented since 2008 and is up against Girish Dewangan, general secretary of Chhattisgarh Congress.