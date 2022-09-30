With Big Screens Back in the Valley, Will Kashmir Revive Its Cine-Going Culture?

The Palladium Cinema in Srinagar’s iconic Lal Chowk area was a paradise for cinema enthusiasts. Today, its crumbling, old edifice is covered with military paraphernalia and serves as a bunker for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) picket. Khayam Cinema, another popular destination for movie-goers in Srinagar during the 1970s has been rechristened into a private hospital.

It is very common in Srinagar to meet elderly locals who reminisce with nostalgia about their youthful days when going to a theatre was a favorite pastime.

Muhammad Aslam, a 63-year-old retired government officer, who was raised in Srinagar’s downtown area, recalls the time when cinemas were the go-to-places for young Kashmiris seeking recreation. “I walked from my home till Lal Chowk and from there boarded a bus for 25 paise that dropped me at Batwara where the famous Broadway Cinema was located,” he told The Quint.

“We used to wait in long queues for our turn to buy tickets. Some of my friends slipped out of their homes secretly and went to cinema halls to watch the night shows.”

In 1989, as the militancy billowed out, cinema halls came under attack from various militant groups, forcing them to wind up. One ‘Air Marshal Noor Khan’, a purported chief of the Allah Tigers group carried out bomb blasts at various theaters that year and from January 1990, the halls stopped screening.