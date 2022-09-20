Kashmir: Multiplex Opens in Srinagar; Cinema Back in Valley After 3 Decades
INOX opens its first cinema hall in Srinagar.
Jammu & Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday, 20 September, inaugurated Kashmir’s first multiplex in Srinagar's Shivpora area. Cinema halls will be back in Kashmir after a gap of three decades.
The multiplex designed by INOX will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. The premises will also have a food court which would promote local cuisine.
To highlight Kashmir's art and design, a Kashmiri wood, called 'Khatamband', has also been used in the lobbies.
Addressing the gathering, the LG said that cinema lovers are everywhere in Kashmir and cinema has a great history in the Valley. “There used to be a time when people in large numbers would come to watch movies along with friends and families. Cinemas would provide them opportunities to think big and dream big besides entertaining them,” he added.
Sinha said that in 1965, a Bollywood blockbuster of yesteryears, Janwar, starring actor Shami Kapoor was screened at the Broadway cinema. “Such was the love of Kapoor for Kashmir that he had asked his family members to perform his last rites in Dal Lake, Srinagar,” the LG said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.