The Yadav Factor: After Sharad, Mulayam, Will the ‘Mandal Politics’ Live On?

Paradoxically, while Sharad Yadav certainly lacked the mass political charisma of his two compatriots, he had a far more spectacular advent in national politics almost half a century ago.

After a promising stint in socialist student politics in Madhya Pradesh, he was chosen by Jayprakash Narain himself as the joint Opposition candidate in a Lok Sabha by-election from Jabalpur in 1974 and won, thus, giving a huge boost to the emerging alliance of political parties against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the ruling Congress party.

Within a year, the 27-year-old MP— one of the youngest in the Parliament was in jail arrested under the draconian Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) along with hundreds of Opposition leaders incarcerated after the imposition of Emergency.

In 1977, when a combined Opposition routed the Emergency regime in a Lok Sabha poll called by Mrs Gandhi in a gamble that backfired, Sharad Yadav once again contested and won from Madhya Pradesh.