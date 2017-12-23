Decoding Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Poetic, Spell-Binding Speeches

(India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August, at the age of 93. This article has been republished from The Quint’s archives.)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admired even by those who are not with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Many qualities have made him an ajaatashatru (a leader with no enemies). Among them: his spell-binding oratory, which was at once poetic and thoughtful, and frequently philosophical.

Here’s what makes his speeches stand out, among the rest: