One Diwali, Bihar Got a Novel Reservation Policy. Can India Think Beyond Mandal?

The invisiblisation of prominent and tall leaders who have prominently and cogently made a case for empowerment, social justice, and the need to hit out at basic caste prejudice merits a close rethink of popular narratives in politics. Ram Manohar Lohia, more than 56 years ago spoke of picchde paanve sau mein saath (those backward should get a share in power based on their share in the population, 60%).

In Uttar Pradesh, once Azamgarh’s MP, Ram Naresh Yadav’s government in 1977 was the first non-Forward government in the state. He was the Janata Party’s choice as chief minister. Mulayam Singh first served as a minister for Cooperative affairs in his cabinet. But more than ever, Karpuri Thakur’s story, is now almost forgotten, or airbrushed.

Ram Naresh Yadav is said to have gone to the governor in Lucknow’s Raj Bhawan on a rickshaw to stake claim to form the government, and also left in a rickshaw, when he had to quit after the Jan Sangh’s ties soured with the Socialists in the Janata Party.

Consider Devaraj Urs, who assumed charge as chief minister of Karnataka in August 1972. LG Havanur, an advocate from the Beda (hunter) community, was the chairman of the Havanur Commission he set up. Its recommendations were implemented in 1977. Radical land reforms were carried through by Urs’ government.