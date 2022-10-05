Films, Rajputs & Hindutva: Will The Critics And Scholars Call A Spade A Spade?

The said author remains ignorant of the fundamentals of Rajput identity, central to which remain the clan and the subclans. Thus, Rajput or Kshatriya history is a summation of individual histories of these different clans and subclans.

Further, he seemed to be oblivious of the fact that the clans that inhabited different regions in Prithviraj’s era or even during the late Pratihāra era, more or less continued to do so even in the British era and today.

For example, Johiyas, the Rajput clan to which mother of Prithviraj's uncle Vigraharaja IV belonged, dominated Jangladesh i.e North Rajasthan-South Punjab. HA Rose found them in abundance in Southern districts of Pakistani Punjab.

Most Guhilot inscriptions were found from Mewar and Saurashtra. Some of these inscriptions are as old as the 7th century. These two regions are still famed for their Guhilot rajput presence (Guhilots are also called Sisodias), Nadol and Jalore Chauhans were found in Eastern & southern Rajasthan in the 12th century, where they are still present. An inscription of 1287 notes that a member of the Devda subclan of Chauhans as important officials in the kingdom of Abu’s Parmar Rajputs (Indian Antiquity, XLV, p. 77).

Most Devda villages are still found in the districts of Sirohi, of which Abu is a part. Mandore was ruled by Pratihāra rajputs, the villages of Inda branch of Pratihara rajputs are also predominantly found in the Mandore and Balesar tehsils of Jodhpur.

Rashtrakutas or the Rathores were found in Pali & Western Rajasthan and Kannauj, Bhattis lived in Western Rajasthan. Rathores are still prevalent in Marwar, Barmer & Kannauj-Badaun belt. The Chauhans of Sambhar branch still inhabitat the regions of Alwar, Karnal, Makrana, Mainpuri and Kalpi-Kannauj. The early medieval Tomar Rajput inscriptions are found in Kurukshetra-Karnal belt, while the Tomar dynasty of Gwalior was contemporary of the Lodis, Both North Haryana and Chambal are still prevalent with the population of Tomar Rajputs.