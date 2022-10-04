Ajay Devgn's Company NY VFXwalla Denies Working on Prabhas's 'Adipurush'

Filmmaker Om Raut launched the teaser of his upcoming film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon at a grand event in Ayodhya on 2 October. Ever since, the film has been receiving a lot of flack online for its visual effects with several calling it "unrealistic and cartoonish" in nature.

Many people questioned Prasad Sutar, the co-founder of Ajay Devgn's NY VFXwalla, whose name appears in the credit slate of the teaser as one of the producers and VFX supervisors of the film.