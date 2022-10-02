Adipurush Teaser: Prabhas Transforms Into Lord Ram In The Retelling of Ramayana
Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon in key roles.
The much-anticipated teaser of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush has been unveiled. In the teaser, we see Prabhas transform into Lord Ram in the retelling of Ramayana.
Take a look at the teaser:
In the movie directed by Om Raut, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Lankesh, Kriti Sanon plays Sita and Sunny Singh features as Lakshman. The teaser launch event took place in Ayodhya, where a 50-feet poster of the film was unveiled in front of a huge gathering at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of river Sarayu.
Adipurush is all set to release in 2023.
