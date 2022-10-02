ADVERTISEMENT

Adipurush Teaser: Prabhas Transforms Into Lord Ram In The Retelling of Ramayana

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon in key roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
Adipurush Teaser: Prabhas Transforms Into Lord Ram In The Retelling of Ramayana
i

The much-anticipated teaser of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush has been unveiled. In the teaser, we see Prabhas transform into Lord Ram in the retelling of Ramayana.

Take a look at the teaser:

Also Read

Prabhas Cracked up Whenever I Spoke in Telugu for 'Adipurush': Kriti Sanon

Prabhas Cracked up Whenever I Spoke in Telugu for 'Adipurush': Kriti Sanon
ADVERTISEMENT

In the movie directed by Om Raut, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Lankesh, Kriti Sanon plays Sita and Sunny Singh features as Lakshman. The teaser launch event took place in Ayodhya, where a 50-feet poster of the film was unveiled in front of a huge gathering at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of river Sarayu.

Adipurush is all set to release in 2023.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  Saif Ali Khan   Prabhas   Kriti Sanon 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×