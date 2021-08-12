Rahul’s J&K Visit Isn’t Enough — Only On-Ground Action Can Save Congress

Temple, mosque, wedding. That’s the briefest account one can give of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kashmir.

Rahul came on Monday and returned on Tuesday. The stated purpose was to inaugurate the party’s new office in Kashmir. But the visit served, albeit in a small way, to normalise political activity in the Valley just a little more than two years after Jammu and Kashmir ceased to exist as a state.

Rahul referred pointedly to being sent back from the airport the last time he had tried to visit. Other Opposition leaders, too, were prevented from coming to Kashmir after the constitutional changes on 5 August, 2019.

Rahul’s message was a healing touch. He spoke of unity and mutual affection, but also determination to oust the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.