Omar Abdullah on Times Now: HDI to Poverty, Are Ex-CM's Claims on J&K Accurate?

Abdullah also said that in terms of poverty index, "Jammu and Kashmir is amongst the lowest states in the country.”

According to RBI, India’s poverty index in the year 2011-2012 was 21.9 percent whereas that of Jammu and Kashmir was 10.4 percent.

Poverty rate is the lowest for the state of Goa at 5.1 percent, followed by Kerala at 7.1 percent and Sikkim at 8.2 percent.

The states with the highest poverty index are Chhattisgarh at 39.9 percent, Jharkhand at 37 percent and Manipur at 36.9 percent.