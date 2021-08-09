Rahul Gandhi to Visit Srinagar, Meet Cong Leaders, Inaugurate Party HQ
This will be Rahul Gandhi's first visit in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Srinagar from Monday, 9 August, to inaugurate Congress headquarters in the Union Territory and to interact with party workers and leaders during his visit.
This will be his first visit in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.
As per J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, “Gandhi had already planned a four-day tour to J&K but the Parliament session ensued and so he is now visiting Kashmir... He will be in Kashmir on 9 and 10 August”, Hindustan Times reported.
Mir added that Gandhi will also visit Jammu for two to three days, once the Parliamentary session is over.
On 5 August 2019, Articles 370 and 35(A) that gave the erstwhile state its special status and the mandate to define its domicile rule were revoked.
Two years later, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on 28 July 2021, addressed the Rajya Sabha and said that Jammu and Kashmir will be granted statehood once "normalcy is restored" in the region.
Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha was reported as saying that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured of granting statehood to the Union Territory at an appropriate time.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
