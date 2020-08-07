Kickstarting Indian Economy: Three ‘Shocking’ Lessons From 1991 

In the early 90s, M/s Rao & Singh took uncharted actions to harness the American dollar and create an equity cult in the country. India’s closed, clubby, and scam-prone stock markets were thrown open to foreign investors. The sheltered, fragile rupee was made partially convertible on the capital account. Two new institutions, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), were inaugurated to clean the Augean stables. Soon, India’s remarkably digitised stock market, perhaps the most modern in the world at that time, won over the foreigners. India’s equity cult was born.

M/s Modi & Sitharaman now have a pioneering option to create India’s much-needed-but-perennially-aborted corporate bond market. In fact, they could revive their own enterprising idea of the dollar bond – unfortunately abandoned by their risk-averse babus (bureaucrats) – to emulate the Rao/Singh brand of audacity.