1991 Economic Reforms: 5 Months Which Transformed India
Forex for three weeks of imports. Political instability. Gold pledged to raise money. How did 1991 reforms unfold?
Forex for three weeks of imports. Political instability. Gold pledged to raise money. How did 1991 reforms unfold?(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)

1991 Economic Reforms: 5 Months Which Transformed India

MaanviErum Gour
India

(This article was first published on 20 September 2019 and has been republished from The Quint's archive in view of the upcoming Union Budget 2020.)

In 1991, India was far from being an economic superpower. Foreign exchange to cover just three weeks of imports, gold pledged to take loans, political instability with Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination: India was facing an economic and a political crisis. How did the battle to save India’s economy unfold?

Chapter 1: ‘Sir, Who Are You Representing?’

(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
Loading...
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)

Chapter 2: ‘Suddenly, There Was An Explosion’

(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)

Chapter 3: A New Prime Minister & An Unfinished Lunch

(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)

Also Read : GDP Slump: Growth in Manufacturing Sector Dips to Near-Zero Level

Chapter 4: The Month Which Changed India

(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)

(Sources cited: India After Gandhi by Ramchandra Guha, The Hindu, India Today, Livemint, Businessworld)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...